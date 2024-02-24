trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724539
Kasganj Accident Breaking: 15 people died in a horrific accident in Kasganj

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Kasganj Accident Breaking: 15 people have died in a horrific accident in Kasganj, let us tell you that a tractor trolley full of devotees fell into the pond, many people have been seriously injured in the accident. There was an outcry on the spot after the accident. CM Yogi has announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured.

Official announcement of Congress-AAP alliance for Lok Sabha elections
Official announcement of Congress-AAP alliance for Lok Sabha elections
Kisan Andolan 2024 update: PM Modi's big statement on farmers amid farmers' movement
Kisan Andolan 2024 update: PM Modi's big statement on farmers amid farmers' movement
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh's big statement on alliance with TMC
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh's big statement on alliance with TMC
BJP targets AAP and Congress alliance
BJP targets AAP and Congress alliance
Hearing on bail plea of Sandeshkhali violence accused Shahjahan Sheikh
Hearing on bail plea of Sandeshkhali violence accused Shahjahan Sheikh

