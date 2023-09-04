trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657856
Kejriwal in Rajasthan announces free electricity!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Before the elections in Rajasthan, Aam Aadmi Party gave six guarantees to the people. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that give one chance, we will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost. Employment for all children, complete treatment will be given free of cost.
