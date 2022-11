Kerala Govt initiated process of collapse of constitutional machinery: Governor AM Khan

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on November 07 challenged the ruling CPI(M) members for an open debate over the appointment of Vice Chancellors in Universities. Speaking to media persons, Khan said, “Don't hold it (CPIM) march on Nov 15, hold it on a day when I'm in Raj Bhavan. I'll come there, let's have a public debate.”