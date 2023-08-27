trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654224
Kerala: Southern Air Command of IAF organise static display of its fighter jets in Thiruvananthapuram

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The Southern Air Command (SAC) of the Indian Air Force organised a static display of its fighter jets at Shanghumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram on August 26 to mark the 40th year of the raising of the command.
