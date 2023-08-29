trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654945
Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram illuminates as part of Onam celebrations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram decorated with lights as part of Onam celebrations in Kerala on August 28. The 10-day Onam celebrations in Kerala started with the Atham celebrations on August 20. It is a festival that honours King Mahabali and Vamana. Onam is celebrated in the Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar and is a harvest celebration.
