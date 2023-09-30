trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668949
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Khalistani terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Trudeau!

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
India Canada Tension: A big revelation has come to light after the murder of Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar. According to sources, terrorist Nijjar had written a letter to Justin Trudeau.
Follow Us

All Videos

Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
play icon0:47
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
play icon0:46
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
Enemies will be eliminated with 156 new helicopters
play icon3:40
Enemies will be eliminated with 156 new helicopters
Top News Today: 'Terrorists are roaming freely in Canada'
play icon9:29
Top News Today: 'Terrorists are roaming freely in Canada'
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please the ancestors on Shraddha?
play icon5:54
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please the ancestors on Shraddha?

Trending Videos

Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
play icon0:47
Farmers protested on many demands including stopped rail, MSP
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
play icon0:46
Friday procession...tension between two communities over singing
Enemies will be eliminated with 156 new helicopters
play icon3:40
Enemies will be eliminated with 156 new helicopters
Top News Today: 'Terrorists are roaming freely in Canada'
play icon9:29
Top News Today: 'Terrorists are roaming freely in Canada'
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please the ancestors on Shraddha?
play icon5:54
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please the ancestors on Shraddha?
india canada news,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,hardeep singh nijjar canada,Hardeep Singh Nijjar Death,Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder,hardeep singh nijjar news,hardeep singh nijjar khalistan,hardeep singh nijjar india,Hardeep Nijjar,hardeep singh nijjar dead,hardeep singh nijjar canada news,khalistan,Justin Trudeau,nijjar 90 second video,khalistanis in canada,justin trudeau on khalistan,nijjar son,nijar son big claim,