Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Authorities Eager To Welcome Participants

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
In a spirited effort to promote winter sports, the authorities in the picturesque ski resort town of Gulmarg are all set to welcome participants for the Khelo India Winter Games.The Khelo India Winter Games promise to be a celebration of talent, sportsmanship, and the breathtaking beauty of Gulmarg.

