Kiren Rijiju issues statement on NEET Controversy

Sonam|Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Kiren Rijiju on NEET 2024: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit back at the Congress uproar in Parliament on the NEET issue. Kiren Rijiju said, 'Government is ready to discuss NEET'. Discussion will take place as per rules. Congress is working to break tradition. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that NEET should be discussed first. On which Union Minister Pralhad Joshi retorted and said that Congress has become arrogant due to increase in seats.

