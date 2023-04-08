NewsVideos
Kiren Rijiju's car collided with a truck

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Kiren Rijiju's car was hit by a truck near Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju narrowly escaped in this incident.

