Kisan Andolan 2024 Traffic Jam: 'Leave for the airport early...', Advisory of Airlines

|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Farmer Protest 2024: Airlines have issued advisory on farmers' movement. Airlines have said to leave for the airport early because there is a severe traffic jam due to the farmers' movement. There is a several kilometer long jam in Delhi-NCR amid the farmers' march. There is heavy traffic jam from Delhi-Gurugram border to Ghazipur border. Watch exclusive pictures.

Ashok Chavan Join BJP: After Quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan Join BJP Today
 Ashok Chavan Join BJP: After Quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan Join BJP Today
Farmers Protest: Tractors Forcefully Remove Barricade At Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border
Farmers Protest: Tractors Forcefully Remove Barricade At Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Arjun Munda on Farmers Protest
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Arjun Munda on Farmers Protest
Ashok Chavan Joins BJP in Mumbai, Amar Rajurkar Follows Suit
Ashok Chavan Joins BJP in Mumbai, Amar Rajurkar Follows Suit
Ashok Chavan Reaches BJP Office in Mumbai, Ready to Join After Quitting Congress
Ashok Chavan Reaches BJP Office in Mumbai, Ready to Join After Quitting Congress

