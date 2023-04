videoDetails

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023: Knight Riders will clash with Dhoni's Dhurandhar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

Today's second match in IPL is also going to be very exciting. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will be face to face in this match. Will Nitish Rana be able to stop Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings from scoring a hat-trick of victory?