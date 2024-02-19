trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722751
Know all about Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani visit to Amethi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani to be in Amethi today. On one hand, Rahu Gandhi is going to hold Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Amethi. While, Smriti Irani will be on three day visit to Amethi from today.

