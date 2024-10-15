videoDetails

Know Big Update ahead of Election Date Announcement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

Announcement of dates of elections of Maharashtra and Jharkhand today...Election Commission will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm...Announcement of by-elections on 10 assembly seats of UP is also possible.. Announcement of elections on Wayanad Lok Sabha seat is possible. Jharkhand Congress made a big claim when Jharkhand assembly elections were announced today. Election Commission's response to the controversy. Sanjay Raut's statement regarding elections... Said- We are waiting for the election dates... Elections in Maharashtra should be fair, this is our wish. Before the announcement of dates in Jharkhand, Maharashtra