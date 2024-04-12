Know latest update on Gold Price

Advertisement
|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Gold Prices has crossed Rs 73 thousand per 10 grams. A record rise in gold prices has been seen in the last few days. In such a situation, know what is the reason for this rise in gold prices? Why are gold prices increasing rapidly? Why is gold continuously increasing?

