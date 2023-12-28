trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703600
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us
Covid-19 JN.1 Update: The first case of the new variant of Covid-19 JN.1 has been reported in Delhi. A patient was confirmed to be infected with JN.1 variant. On Wednesday, 9 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Delhi after which the number of corona patients has increased to more than 35. The first case of the new variant has emerged in Delhi. So vigilance has been increased in hospitals. AIIMS has also decided to start screening OPD while genome sequencing has been increased. 109 cases of the new variant have been reported in the country, of which Gujarat has the highest number of cases.

All Videos

Priyanka Gandhi appears in ED's Chargesheet
Play Icon4:34
Priyanka Gandhi appears in ED's Chargesheet
VIRAL VIDEO : Complaint Lodged Against Ranbir Kapoor Regarding Viral Christmas Lunch Video
Play Icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO : Complaint Lodged Against Ranbir Kapoor Regarding Viral Christmas Lunch Video
VIRAL VIDEO : Bear Crashes Party, Surprises Everyone
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Bear Crashes Party, Surprises Everyone
Sonam Bajwa's Charming Dance to Punjabi Track Goes Viral, Spreading Adorable Vibes
Play Icon0:25
Sonam Bajwa's Charming Dance to Punjabi Track Goes Viral, Spreading Adorable Vibes
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: When the laborer sang about Ram temple
Play Icon6:5
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: When the laborer sang about Ram temple

Trending Videos

Priyanka Gandhi appears in ED's Chargesheet
play icon4:34
Priyanka Gandhi appears in ED's Chargesheet
VIRAL VIDEO : Complaint Lodged Against Ranbir Kapoor Regarding Viral Christmas Lunch Video
play icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO : Complaint Lodged Against Ranbir Kapoor Regarding Viral Christmas Lunch Video
VIRAL VIDEO : Bear Crashes Party, Surprises Everyone
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Bear Crashes Party, Surprises Everyone
Sonam Bajwa's Charming Dance to Punjabi Track Goes Viral, Spreading Adorable Vibes
play icon0:25
Sonam Bajwa's Charming Dance to Punjabi Track Goes Viral, Spreading Adorable Vibes
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: When the laborer sang about Ram temple
play icon6:5
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: When the laborer sang about Ram temple
Covid-19 JN.1,Covid-19 JN.1 highlights,corona new variant,JN.1,jn.1 covid,jn.1 covid variant,JN.1 variant,jn.1 variant cases,new cases of covid in india,last 24 hours cases,covid last 24 hours cases,covid cases in india in last 24 hours,covid 19 new cases in india last 24 hours,Delhi,Delhi News,delhi corona,delhi corona news today,delhi corona news,