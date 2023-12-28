videoDetails

Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant

| Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Covid-19 JN.1 Update: The first case of the new variant of Covid-19 JN.1 has been reported in Delhi. A patient was confirmed to be infected with JN.1 variant. On Wednesday, 9 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Delhi after which the number of corona patients has increased to more than 35. The first case of the new variant has emerged in Delhi. So vigilance has been increased in hospitals. AIIMS has also decided to start screening OPD while genome sequencing has been increased. 109 cases of the new variant have been reported in the country, of which Gujarat has the highest number of cases.