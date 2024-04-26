Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update on security arrangements in second phase of voting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 08:34 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has started at 7 am. Today voting will be held on 18 seats in 13 states. This includes all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 out of 28 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan and 8 each in Maharashtra and UP. Voting is also taking place on 7 seats in MP and 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar. Apart from this, today is the voting day for 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, know what security arrangements have been made for the second phase of voting.

All Videos

PM Modi appeals to public to Vote
Play Icon11:27
PM Modi appeals to public to Vote
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon08:01
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
Play Icon01:24
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to protect yourself from enemies?
Play Icon05:14
 Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to protect yourself from enemies?
Aapka Sawal: New 'Picture' of Kashmir
Play Icon37:12
Aapka Sawal: New 'Picture' of Kashmir

Trending Videos

PM Modi appeals to public to Vote
play icon11:27
PM Modi appeals to public to Vote
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon8:1
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
play icon1:24
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to protect yourself from enemies?
play icon5:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to protect yourself from enemies?
Aapka Sawal: New 'Picture' of Kashmir
play icon37:12
Aapka Sawal: New 'Picture' of Kashmir