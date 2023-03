videoDetails

Know situation after Stone Pelting Incident in Shivpur's Howrah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Stone pelting has been witnessed again in Howrah today. Miscreants have attacked again in Shivpur area today. Violence was witnessed in Howrah on Thursday during Ram Navami, after which stone pelting took place again today.