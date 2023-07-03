trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629958
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Maharashtra Politics: After the political upheaval in Maharashtra on Sunday, the new Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that we have supported this government with the NCP party. We will fight all the elections on the name and symbol of NCP only. Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan after a meeting of some NCP leaders and MLAs.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
play icon11:32
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
play icon3:51
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:44
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when Guru Purnima is celebrated?
play icon3:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when Guru Purnima is celebrated?
NCP's both factions calls out meeting on 5th Of July
play icon1:51
NCP's both factions calls out meeting on 5th Of July
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
play icon11:32
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
play icon3:51
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:44
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when Guru Purnima is celebrated?
play icon3:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when Guru Purnima is celebrated?
NCP's both factions calls out meeting on 5th Of July
play icon1:51
NCP's both factions calls out meeting on 5th Of July
Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar speech today,Maharashtra news,maharasta breaking,Ajit Pawar,Shiv Sena,NCP,ncp news,Breaking News,badi kabrain,Maharashtra politics,NCP,Shinde governmetn,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra political,latest news ajit pawar,maharashtra political big news,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar bjp,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar latest,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar speech,dcm ajit pawar,ajit pawar news live,