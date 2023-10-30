trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681816
Know who is involved in Kerala Blast?

Oct 30, 2023
Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: A rally was held in support of Palestine on Friday in Malappuram, Kerala regarding the Israel-Hamas war. After which now there has been an explosion during prayers in Ernakulam, Kerala. In which one died, 23 were injured. The investigating agency has got involved in the Kerala blast.
