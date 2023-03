videoDetails

Know who is responsible for Baleshwar Mahadev Temple Incident?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

On the occasion of Ram Navami in Indore's Baleshwar Mahadev temple, a terrible accident took place due to the collapse of the roof of the stepwell of the temple. In this accident, many people fell into the well, due to which 35 people have lost their lives and still the rescue operation of the army is going on below 40 feet. The question arises that who is responsible for this accident?