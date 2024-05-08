Advertisement
Know why Aakash Anand got suspended?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Amidst Lok Sabha elections 2024, BSP chief Mayawati took major action against her nephew Akash Anand. As per latest reports, Mayawati has removed him from several significant posts including National Coordinator. After this decision, Mayawati said that 'Akash Anand lacks maturity'. Know why Mayawati removed Akash Anand?

