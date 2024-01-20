trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711595
Know why is Lord Rama's idol distinct?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
On one hand, preparations are underway in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Meanwhile, Another picture of Lord Ram surfaced. Know what speciality does Lord Rama idol holds.

