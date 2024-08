videoDetails

Kolkata Police sends notice to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

Sonam | Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

Big news is coming related to the Kolkata rape murder case. Kolkata Police has sent a notice to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. He has been asked to come to the police station at 4 pm today. He is accused of giving misleading information. However, Sukhendu Sekhar says that he has not received the notice.