Kulhad Pizza Couple: Grooves To Punjabi Track, Gains Online Attention - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Have a look on 'Kulhad Pizza Couple' as they expertly combine Punjabi music and classic vibe , Watch at their delicious creations and making entertainment reels for all the social media fans. With views rising and their reels going viral, this dynamic group suddenly became a household name. Yet, it's not just the way they perform routines that are getting people talking; their unique kulhad pizza food is stealing people's hearts and palates all over everywhere. Video Source: Instagram

