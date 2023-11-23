trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691569
'Laal diary' pages viral in Rajasthan

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Laal Diary Politics: Once again Congress seems to be in trouble regarding Laal Diary. Pages of laal diary are going viral. There is mention of Sonia Gandhi's brother in these pages.
