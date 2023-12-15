trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699410
Lalit Jha sent to 7-Day Police Custody

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: Police took the fifth accused Lalit Jha to the court. Special cell of Delhi Police reached Patiala House Court. Accused Lalit Jha was presented in the court. Delhi Police has got 7 days remand of accused Lalit Jha. A big revelation has been made against the accused in the FIR registered in the Parliament security lapse case. The diary of Parliament accused Sagar Sharma made shocking revelations.

