Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lalu Yadav on BJP: 'People of country will take out their eyes...',says Lalu Yadav

|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lalu Yadav on BJP: Lalu Prasad Yadav attacked BJP. He said that there is a lot of nervousness in BJP. These people are talking about crossing 400 in panic. The people of the country will take out their eyes.

All Videos

Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha on Owaisi
Play Icon14:32
Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha on Owaisi
Man Dragged From Car And Assaulted By Group In Noida: Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Play Icon00:30
Man Dragged From Car And Assaulted By Group In Noida: Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Viral Video: Singapore-Based Dancer's 'Yimmy Yimmy' Performance Earns Perfect 10, Impresses Internet
Play Icon00:18
Viral Video: Singapore-Based Dancer's 'Yimmy Yimmy' Performance Earns Perfect 10, Impresses Internet
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the obstacles to marriage will be removed?
Play Icon26:15
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the obstacles to marriage will be removed?
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon14:46
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha on Owaisi
play icon14:32
Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha on Owaisi
Man Dragged From Car And Assaulted By Group In Noida: Viral Video Sparks Outrage
play icon0:30
Man Dragged From Car And Assaulted By Group In Noida: Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Viral Video: Singapore-Based Dancer's 'Yimmy Yimmy' Performance Earns Perfect 10, Impresses Internet
play icon0:18
Viral Video: Singapore-Based Dancer's 'Yimmy Yimmy' Performance Earns Perfect 10, Impresses Internet
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the obstacles to marriage will be removed?
play icon26:15
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the obstacles to marriage will be removed?
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon14:46
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin