Landslide in Rudraprayag, Horrific Video surfaces

Sonam | Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

These days, nature is wreaking havoc on the mountains...many places in Uttarakhand and Himachal are facing huge problems due to landslides...while a big landslide happened in Rudraprayag...in which 4 people were buried under the debris. ..who could not be saved even after rescue..all four people have died in the accident..all those who died are said to be from Nepal...