Late former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: Before his birth anniversary, Karpoori Thakur will be given Bharat Ratna posthumously. Karpoori Thakur was a big leader of the backward classes. It has been announced that Karpoori Thakur will be awarded Bharat Ratna. Let us tell you that on January 24, the 100th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and public leader Karpuri Thakur will be celebrated in Bihar. Now the question is arising that who will benefit from Karpoori Thakur getting Bharat Ratna?

