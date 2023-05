videoDetails

Late night clash at Delhi's Jantar Mantar between police and wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

A clash between the wrestlers and the police was witnessed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar at midnight on Wednesday. This demonstration is being done against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. During the demonstration, a case of misbehavior with the wrestlers has come to the fore.