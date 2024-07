videoDetails

Lathi charge outside assembly in Patna

Sonam | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 03:42 PM IST

Patna Protest Against Reservation: There has been lathi charge outside the assembly in Patna, Bihar. The police have chased people and beaten them. Pictures surfaced. Actually, there was a protest going on outside the assembly in Bihar. Taking action on this, the police has lathicharged.