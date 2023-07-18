trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637129
Leaders' meeting at Rajnath Singh's house today before NDA meeting

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
NDA Meeting 2023: Today is the second day of the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, the NDA is also going to hold a meeting. Before the NDA meeting, there will be a meeting at Rajnath's house with BJP leaders. Many leaders including Prahlad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnav will be present in this meeting.
