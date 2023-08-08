trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646135
“Leave the House immediately…” Rajya Sabha Speaker and Derek O’Brien get into a war of words

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar warned TMC MP Derek O’ Brien of upsetting the decorum of the House during the discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. “Your demeanor is ignoble. It doesn’t exemplify the position you hold. You’re doing this to gain publicity outside.”

