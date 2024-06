videoDetails

A tragic accident happened in Mumbai

| Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Mumbai Football Ground Shed Collapse: A hoarding has fallen on children while playing football in Thane, Maharashtra. Many children got crushed under it and got injured.This hoarding is said to be from the adjacent building. Out of 17 children playing on the ground, 6 children got injured in the accident. All the children have been admitted to the nearby Bethany Hospital. Thane Municipal Corporation has ordered an investigation into the accident.