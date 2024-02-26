trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725276
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Legendary Playback Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away At 73 After Prolonged Illness

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, known for timeless hits like 'Chitthi Aayi Hai,' has passed away at the age of 72 after bravely facing a prolonged illness, as confirmed by his family today.

All Videos

Famous Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away At 73
Play Icon02:27
Famous Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away At 73
Badhir News: Haryana politician Nafe Singh Rathee's murder to be probed by CBI
Play Icon04:16
Badhir News: Haryana politician Nafe Singh Rathee's murder to be probed by CBI
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: 'Court's decision is absolutely right...',says West Bengal Governer
Play Icon00:42
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: 'Court's decision is absolutely right...',says West Bengal Governer
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi On the Unique Collaboration Between Two Experienced Leaders Above 50 Years In UP Alliance
Play Icon00:57
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi On the Unique Collaboration Between Two Experienced Leaders Above 50 Years In UP Alliance
Congress Holds 'Secretariat Gherao' Rally Against Odisha Government In Bhubaneswar
Play Icon01:39
Congress Holds 'Secretariat Gherao' Rally Against Odisha Government In Bhubaneswar

Trending Videos

Famous Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away At 73
play icon2:27
Famous Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away At 73
Badhir News: Haryana politician Nafe Singh Rathee's murder to be probed by CBI
play icon4:16
Badhir News: Haryana politician Nafe Singh Rathee's murder to be probed by CBI
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: 'Court's decision is absolutely right...',says West Bengal Governer
play icon0:42
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: 'Court's decision is absolutely right...',says West Bengal Governer
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi On the Unique Collaboration Between Two Experienced Leaders Above 50 Years In UP Alliance
play icon0:57
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi On the Unique Collaboration Between Two Experienced Leaders Above 50 Years In UP Alliance
Congress Holds 'Secretariat Gherao' Rally Against Odisha Government In Bhubaneswar
play icon1:39
Congress Holds 'Secretariat Gherao' Rally Against Odisha Government In Bhubaneswar