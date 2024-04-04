Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Stray Dogs Allegedly Attack Children, Raises Concerns

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A Viral video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter has spread rapidly online, showing stray dogs reportedly attacking small children. This footage has caused widespread concern, prompting urgent calls for action to protect vulnerable individuals in the community.

All Videos

Sara Ali Khan's Workout Video Impresses Fans, Sparking Praise
Play Icon00:25
Sara Ali Khan's Workout Video Impresses Fans, Sparking Praise
Dolly Chaiwala: Making His Mother Proud With Remarkable Success
Play Icon00:54
Dolly Chaiwala: Making His Mother Proud With Remarkable Success
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Heartwarming Moments With Her Pet
Play Icon00:36
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Heartwarming Moments With Her Pet
Viral Video: Heartwarming Heroic Rescue Of Stray Dog Near Railway Tracks
Play Icon00:54
Viral Video: Heartwarming Heroic Rescue Of Stray Dog Near Railway Tracks
Congress Leader Gaurav Vallabh Resigns
Play Icon01:21
Congress Leader Gaurav Vallabh Resigns

Trending Videos

Sara Ali Khan's Workout Video Impresses Fans, Sparking Praise
play icon0:25
Sara Ali Khan's Workout Video Impresses Fans, Sparking Praise
Dolly Chaiwala: Making His Mother Proud With Remarkable Success
play icon0:54
Dolly Chaiwala: Making His Mother Proud With Remarkable Success
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Heartwarming Moments With Her Pet
play icon0:36
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Heartwarming Moments With Her Pet
Viral Video: Heartwarming Heroic Rescue Of Stray Dog Near Railway Tracks
play icon0:54
Viral Video: Heartwarming Heroic Rescue Of Stray Dog Near Railway Tracks
Congress Leader Gaurav Vallabh Resigns
play icon1:21
Congress Leader Gaurav Vallabh Resigns