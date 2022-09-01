NewsVideos

Lioness gives birth to 3 cubs at Surat zoo, will put on display from today

A lioness named Sihan Vasudha gave birth to three cubs at the Surat zoo. They were kept in isolation for 90 days under the doctor’s observation. The lioness and her cubs were vaccinated on August 31. They are now in healthy condition and will be put on display from September 01. Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajesh Patil, Surat Zoo Official said, “a lioness gave birth to 3 cubs. All are healthy. They are 90 days old now and were vaccinated today. They will be put on display tomorrow onwards.”

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
