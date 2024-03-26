Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP will contest elections alone in Punjab

Mar 26, 2024
Before the start of voting for Lok Sabha elections, BJP has made a big announcement regarding Punjab. BJP will contest elections alone in Punjab. Earlier it was believed that BJP and Akali Dal could contest elections together. But BJP has made it clear that there will be no alliance with Akali Dal in Punjab.

