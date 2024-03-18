NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: UP BJP core group meeting is going to be held in Delhi today. The names of Lok Sabha candidates will be discussed in this meeting. BJP will now discuss the names of candidates for the remaining seats in UP. There will also be churning on the 14 lost Lok Sabha seats of 2019. This meeting will take place at 5:30 pm. Many big leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Organization General Secretary BL Santosh along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be included in this. There will be brainstorming on the names of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats of UP and the future of many high profile faces will also be decided.

All Videos

PM Modi Condemns Congress Divisive Politics In Shivamogga
Play Icon02:14
 PM Modi Condemns Congress Divisive Politics In Shivamogga
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2 formulas ready for seat sharing in Maharashtra
Play Icon02:43
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2 formulas ready for seat sharing in Maharashtra
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP
Play Icon00:46
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP
Bihar: NDA announces seat-sharing deal
Play Icon04:17
Bihar: NDA announces seat-sharing deal
VIRAL VIDEO: Young Boy Brutally Assaulted By Family Members Over Car Parking In Bengaluru
Play Icon02:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Young Boy Brutally Assaulted By Family Members Over Car Parking In Bengaluru

Trending Videos

PM Modi Condemns Congress Divisive Politics In Shivamogga
play icon2:14
PM Modi Condemns Congress Divisive Politics In Shivamogga
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2 formulas ready for seat sharing in Maharashtra
play icon2:43
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2 formulas ready for seat sharing in Maharashtra
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP
play icon0:46
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP
Bihar: NDA announces seat-sharing deal
play icon4:17
Bihar: NDA announces seat-sharing deal
VIRAL VIDEO: Young Boy Brutally Assaulted By Family Members Over Car Parking In Bengaluru
play icon2:20
VIRAL VIDEO: Young Boy Brutally Assaulted By Family Members Over Car Parking In Bengaluru