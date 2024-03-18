videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion

Mar 18, 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: UP BJP core group meeting is going to be held in Delhi today. The names of Lok Sabha candidates will be discussed in this meeting. BJP will now discuss the names of candidates for the remaining seats in UP. There will also be churning on the 14 lost Lok Sabha seats of 2019. This meeting will take place at 5:30 pm. Many big leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Organization General Secretary BL Santosh along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be included in this. There will be brainstorming on the names of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats of UP and the future of many high profile faces will also be decided.