Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pallavi Patel to ally with Asaduddin Owaisi's party in UP

Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Uttar Pradesh has suffered a major setback. Pallavi Patel I.N.D.I.A. Have left the alliance. Pallavi Patel joined AIMIM.

