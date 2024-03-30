Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?

|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Young voters play an important role in the elections. Lok Sabha elections are about to take place. That's why PM Modi communicates with the youth and Congress is also busy in helping the youth. Do you know why Agniveer faced maximum opposition in UP and Bihar and which is the state with highest GENZ population?

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
Play Icon02:24
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Play Icon26:02
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Play Icon09:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
Play Icon07:32
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon07:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro

Trending Videos

Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
play icon2:24
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
play icon26:2
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
play icon9:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
play icon7:32
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great ways to avoid the effect of Rahu on your zodiac sign.
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon7:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 30th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro