videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024:'BJP and BSP are in collusion with each other...',says Akhilesh Yadav

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 06:04 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav from Ghazipur said during Lok Sabha elections 2024, attack on BJP-BSP. BJP and BSP are in collusion with each other. Internally BSP joined hands with BJP. This is an election to save the Constitution.