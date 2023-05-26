NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election: BJP's big strategy for 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
For 2024, the BJP has started preparing completely. Bets are being made under BJP Mission-80, how short will BJP's new strategy come? The election results will tell the reality of this claim

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's strong reply to TMC spokesperson
9:56
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's strong reply to TMC spokesperson
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition

Trending Videos

9:56
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's strong reply to TMC spokesperson
2:19
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Asks 9 Questions From PM Modi On His 9 Years Of Govt
1:4
Uorfi Javed Wears A Black Net Dress At A Party In Bastian Worli
2:31
WHO Chief Has Warned of ‘More Deadly’ Disease That Can Be a Threat to Humanity
2:0
Modi will inaugurate the new parliament, Supreme Court reprimanded opposition
BJP Preparation,Mission 2024,Mission-80,BJP strategy,up latest news,up hindi news,Lok Sabha election,state bjp preparation,election preparation,preparations started,election preparations,bjp begins preparation for lok sabha elections,Gujarat elections,BJP,Congress,CM Yogi,UP,Zee News live,Hindi News,