videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election2024: Akhilesh Yadav targets PM Modi Ahead of Results

| Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Results: Before the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference and attacked PM Modi. He also took a dig at the rise in the stock market. Let us tell you that the NDA has been shown a majority in the exit poll while the I.N.D.I.A alliance is constantly denying it. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also termed this as Modi Poll. Let us tell you, the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will come on June 4.