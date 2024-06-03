Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2754468
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election2024: Akhilesh Yadav targets PM Modi Ahead of Results

|Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll Results: Before the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference and attacked PM Modi. He also took a dig at the rise in the stock market. Let us tell you that the NDA has been shown a majority in the exit poll while the I.N.D.I.A alliance is constantly denying it. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also termed this as Modi Poll. Let us tell you, the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will come on June 4.

All Videos

EC hold press conference right before Lok Sabha Election Results
Play Icon10:52
EC hold press conference right before Lok Sabha Election Results
'Election commission should work impartially...'says Sanjay Raut
Play Icon03:58
'Election commission should work impartially...'says Sanjay Raut
Encounter with terrorists has started in Pulwama
Play Icon00:36
Encounter with terrorists has started in Pulwama
Japan earthquake tremors felt twice
Play Icon00:36
Japan earthquake tremors felt twice
Mumbai's Lifeline Local trains runs late
Play Icon00:34
Mumbai's Lifeline Local trains runs late

Trending Videos

EC hold press conference right before Lok Sabha Election Results
play icon10:52
EC hold press conference right before Lok Sabha Election Results
'Election commission should work impartially...'says Sanjay Raut
play icon3:58
'Election commission should work impartially...'says Sanjay Raut
Encounter with terrorists has started in Pulwama
play icon0:36
Encounter with terrorists has started in Pulwama
Japan earthquake tremors felt twice
play icon0:36
Japan earthquake tremors felt twice
Mumbai's Lifeline Local trains runs late
play icon0:34
Mumbai's Lifeline Local trains runs late