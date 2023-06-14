NewsVideos
London Tech Week: How NetApp Pushed Aston Martin F1 Team To The Top? Matt Watt Explains

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
The Aston Martin F1 Team has delivered an unexpected result in the 2023 Formula 1 season, with Fernando Alonso becoming a regular at the podium. Among many other things, the use of NetApp’s technology pushed the UK-based motorsports team to deliver such results. We got in touch with Matt Watts, Chief Technology Evangelist at NetApp, to under more about the product and its application at the London Tech Week 2023.

