London Tech Week: UK’s Saietta To Make Entry Into India’s EV Segment Soon | Electric Vehicle | Auto | Zee News English

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Saietta, a UK-based brand has been working to make their India entry soon. The company specializes in electric vehicle components, and has a patented propulsion system that makes EVs lighter, economical, and safer. They have partnered with Padmini VMA in India to domestically manufacture their technology and has a major OEM onboard as well. We got in touch with Graham Lenden, Group Investors Relations & Corporate Affairs Officer to understand more about the brand. Watch the full video...

