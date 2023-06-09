NewsVideos
Love Jihad is a conspiracy of RSS to defame Muslims, says Kalimul

Jun 09, 2023
On Love Jihad, Kalimul Hafeez said that Love Jihad is a conspiracy of RSS and saffron-clad people to defame Muslims.

