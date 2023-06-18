NewsVideos
Lt General A Arun, Who Turned Down IIT Madras With AIR 13 And Joined NDA

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
A decorated soldier and scholar with 39 years of commissioned service in the Indian Army, Lieutenant General A Arun is the inspiration for thousands of youth aspiring to join the Indian Armed Forces. The scholar soldier is popular among youth not only because of his position in the Indian Army but also because of his link to the IIT Madras.

