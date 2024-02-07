trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718553
Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, over 100 hurt in blast at cracker factory

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
Harda Blast Update: People injured in Harda blast told shocking things. 11 people were burnt alive after an explosion in a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. While more than 100 people are said to be injured.

