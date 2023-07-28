trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641703
Madhya Pradesh- Minor girl raped in Satna, CM Shivraj's reaction

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Satna Rape Case: The incident of rape with two minor girls has come to light in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. After which now the reaction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also come to the fore.

